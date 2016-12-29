Being 8-8, not spoiler, motivates New Orleans Saints



METAIRIE, La. -- For one of the few times since Sean Payton became their head coach in 2006, the New Orleans Saints are trying to play the role of spoiler in the final weeks of the season.



En route to 7-9 finishes the past two seasons, the Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Bucs in their 2014 finale and Atlanta Falcons a year ago -- but neither team had any chance at making the post-season.



But for the second week in a row, the current Saints (7-8) will try to put a hurt on an NFC South rival when they go against the Falcons (10-5) in the final regular-season game to be played in the Georgia Dome.



Last Saturday, the Saints put a crimp in the Bucs' playoff hopes with a 31-24 win and Sunday can possibly prevent the Falcons from earning a first-round bye with a victory over their long-time rivals...



By The Sports Xchange



