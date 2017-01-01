|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Underhill: Falcons knew what was coming, used it to spoil Saints' finale, build a huge lead
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 12:43 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,800
|
Underhill: Falcons knew what was coming, used it to spoil Saints' finale, build a huge lead
ATLANTA The Saints wanted to finish on a high note.
The tangible effects of doing so would have meant sacrificing a few spots in the draft order. But the mental benefit of not having a losing record and going into the offseason on a victory was something the players said could have a major impact.
Instead, this season ends the same way as the last two. Its back-to-back-to-back 7-9 finishes and another walk into uncertainty with rumors of Sean Paytons possible departure blanketing the view of whats lurking around the corner.
If the team was looking for a high note, you can point to the way the team stuck in, made the game respectable and cut the final score to 38-32. But that came after one of the worst first halves this team has put on film in recent history. During the first two quarters the Saints were battered by so bad by Atlanta at times it felt like the Falcons knew what the Saints were doing on defense before they did it.
And its because, at times, they did.
They knew kind of something we were in, safety Jairus Byrd said. (Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan) knew where to go with the ball right away. There was some quick decisions that he was making.
By Nick Underhill
Full Story - The Advocate
More from the Advocate:
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 169 members and 700 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
BoNcHiE
, BroKV
, jesusfish
, lforet2002
, insidejob
, teewin
, saintfan-n-alex
, kt saint
, zknotts61
, bkratze
, andregurov
, Marty_Graw
, kenchaisson
, bdog
, Nolan
, gradualprocess
, iocane powder
, donato
, BobE
, MikeInHaaammond
, mrbrown2195
, MamouMafia
, honeybadger
, Coreyinthe504
, tthier2
, B-Train
, Will Survive
, tonytiger436
, saintology
, BreesusSaves
, crazybyrd87
, whodat25
, djshag
, NOLa
, monty
, BigWiggle200
, SimpleSaint
, VDK
, blupony
, erzenny
, Cajun Chat
, Saint Jack
, Bartyboy
, nosaint
, cwesleyc
, YoungStunna
, Doombot
, baarbogast
, NEBaghead
, DSnfla
, Saint Ace
, St.Fury
, Hurricane_Kris
, RaDaRkInG
, mRex
, mtgbroker
, gregh
, FaithHope&Bum
, JLL
, c_prej
, speckle trout
, paulo46
, Brennan77
, killah
, maybellineo
, SaintInBucLand
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, SaintsBrazil
, MG3n2K5
, Silent Dave
, saint taz
, dtc
, Gore
, sarrail
, bigcarlittlewill
, Sun Wukong
, Saints 318
, mabuck
, Saintaholic
, DrewBrees15
, Bill
, DefensePlease
, saintcool13
, wcklink
, Mica504
, curtballs
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, Winsett
, v3kt0r
, Saint Poppa
, 2cmorgan
, Jeff Miller
, duhonmark551
, geauxboy
, Taiyed
, HburgSaints
, klewis33
, guidomerkinsrules
, billinms
, efrohnap66
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, cred11
, srcampbell
, SippiSaint35
, Eman5805
, kc2000
, DaveXA
, amused
, where yat brah
, FalcnDave
, rokn4jc
, ALLNO
, Scott B
, whodatman
, AgnesT
, El Caliente
, Torgo
, Deuuuuce
, SimpTown
, Jubilee Dunbar
, t_rav_82
, saints66
, los226
, FootballLady
, Saintfan in Dallas
, farfromsilent
, JRTrump
, superchuck500
, Mojomajik9
, SunshinePumper
, ReddTedd2
, Custumz97
, faceman
, jdpower13
, Galbreath34
, hcm228
, reverse
, Mudbug67
, SuperQuincy
, PariSSaint
, aragas
, MatthewV
, TurboWhoDat
, PennStateSaint
, Hunter57
, scootnpcola
, meatman
, Boiler Jim
, Dome50
, sthomas1124
, Saints 4 life
, ok awesome
, slikk
, boutte
, mt15
, willkro
, luezana
, TruSaint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:12 PM.
|