Underhill: Falcons knew what was coming, used it to spoil Saints' finale, build a huge lead





ATLANTA  The Saints wanted to finish on a high note.



The tangible effects of doing so would have meant sacrificing a few spots in the draft order. But the mental benefit of not having a losing record and going into the offseason on a victory was something the players said could have a major impact.



Instead, this season ends the same way as the last two. Its back-to-back-to-back 7-9 finishes and another walk into uncertainty with rumors of Sean Paytons possible departure blanketing the view of whats lurking around the corner.



If the team was looking for a high note, you can point to the way the team stuck in, made the game respectable and cut the final score to 38-32. But that came after one of the worst first halves this team has put on film in recent history. During the first two quarters the Saints were battered by so bad by Atlanta at times it felt like the Falcons knew what the Saints were doing on defense before they did it.



And its because, at times, they did.



They knew kind of something we were in, safety Jairus Byrd said. (Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan) knew where to go with the ball right away. There was some quick decisions that he was making.



By Nick Underhill



Full Story - The Advocate



