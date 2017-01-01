|
Saints coach Sean Payton addresses Rams rumors for 1st time, says it would be silly to feed NFL rumor mill
Yesterday, 02:41 PM
Saints coach Sean Payton addresses Rams rumors for 1st time, says it would be silly to feed NFL rumor mill
Saints coach Sean Payton on Monday spoke for the first time on rumors of his interest of joining the Los Angeles Rams or any other team next season.
While he did not offer a full denial, Payton said it would be "silly" to feed what he dubbed the NFL media's "rumor mill."
"Philosophically, ... we're not going to answer questions every week based on someone else's Twitter scoop," Payton said. "It's silly. ... It's hard when some (reports) are completely inaccurate. There's no accountability there."
Payton's remarks came the day after the Saints lost 38-32 in Atlanta, capping off their third straight 7-9 season in which New Orleans missed the playoffs.
In a conference call with reporters on Monday, he took particular exception with reports that he and Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis met for an hour following Sunday's game against the Falcons to discuss Payton's future in New Orleans.
BY RAMON ANTONIO VARGAS
Full Story - The Advocate
More from the Advocate:
