|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Drew Brees said Monday that he plans to play out the final year of his contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2017
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 04:40 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,800
|
Drew Brees said Monday that he plans to play out the final year of his contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2017
Drew Brees said Monday that he plans to play out the final year of his contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2017.
The 37-year-old quarterback said he'll then consider his future one year at a time in order to put forth his "absolute best effort" toward winning the NFC South and a second Super Bowl title with New Orleans.
"Listen, so I signed a one-year extension, so that was this year and then next year," Brees said. "And so I plan on playing that out and just allowing things to take form and take shape here for next year and putting forth my absolute best effort to help us win a division championship and then a world championship.
"And then, again, just one year at a time, and that's not a lack of commitment or anything like that. It's just, I just want to focus on what's right in front of me."
Brees spent much of last offseason discussing his contract before agreeing to an extension in September that prevented him from becoming a free agent until after the 2017 season.
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 169 members and 701 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
BoNcHiE
, BroKV
, jesusfish
, lforet2002
, insidejob
, teewin
, saintfan-n-alex
, kt saint
, zknotts61
, bkratze
, andregurov
, Marty_Graw
, kenchaisson
, bdog
, Nolan
, gradualprocess
, iocane powder
, donato
, BobE
, MikeInHaaammond
, mrbrown2195
, MamouMafia
, honeybadger
, Coreyinthe504
, tthier2
, B-Train
, Will Survive
, tonytiger436
, saintology
, BreesusSaves
, crazybyrd87
, whodat25
, djshag
, NOLa
, monty
, BigWiggle200
, SimpleSaint
, VDK
, blupony
, erzenny
, Cajun Chat
, Saint Jack
, Bartyboy
, nosaint
, cwesleyc
, YoungStunna
, Doombot
, baarbogast
, NEBaghead
, DSnfla
, Saint Ace
, St.Fury
, Hurricane_Kris
, RaDaRkInG
, mRex
, mtgbroker
, gregh
, FaithHope&Bum
, JLL
, c_prej
, speckle trout
, paulo46
, Brennan77
, killah
, maybellineo
, SaintInBucLand
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, SaintsBrazil
, MG3n2K5
, Silent Dave
, saint taz
, dtc
, Gore
, sarrail
, bigcarlittlewill
, Sun Wukong
, Saints 318
, mabuck
, Saintaholic
, DrewBrees15
, Bill
, DefensePlease
, saintcool13
, wcklink
, Mica504
, curtballs
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, Winsett
, v3kt0r
, Saint Poppa
, 2cmorgan
, Jeff Miller
, duhonmark551
, geauxboy
, Taiyed
, HburgSaints
, klewis33
, guidomerkinsrules
, billinms
, efrohnap66
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, cred11
, srcampbell
, SippiSaint35
, Eman5805
, kc2000
, DaveXA
, amused
, where yat brah
, FalcnDave
, rokn4jc
, ALLNO
, Scott B
, whodatman
, AgnesT
, El Caliente
, Torgo
, Deuuuuce
, SimpTown
, FootballLady
, Jubilee Dunbar
, t_rav_82
, saints66
, los226
, Saintfan in Dallas
, farfromsilent
, JRTrump
, superchuck500
, Mojomajik9
, SunshinePumper
, ReddTedd2
, Custumz97
, faceman
, jdpower13
, Galbreath34
, hcm228
, reverse
, Mudbug67
, SuperQuincy
, PariSSaint
, aragas
, MatthewV
, TurboWhoDat
, PennStateSaint
, Hunter57
, scootnpcola
, meatman
, Boiler Jim
, Dome50
, sthomas1124
, Saints 4 life
, ok awesome
, slikk
, boutte
, mt15
, willkro
, luezana
, TruSaint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:12 PM.
|