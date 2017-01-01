Yesterday, 04:46 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 26,800 This offseason, he says, Drew Brees won't focus on a multi-year playing deal



Also: Teammates hope Nick Fairley returns, Sheldon Rankins reiterates Sunday's injury was minor, and other Saints notes



Last offseason, star Saints quarterback Drew Brees' desire for a multi-year contract extension was a dominant storyline. But as New Orleans began its 2017 offseason Monday, Brees said he doesn't expect a repeat of last year on that front.



Brees said he intends on playing out a deal he signed in September, which will keep him in New Orleans through 2017 in exchange for a $30 million signing bonus and $44 million in guarantees while being structured in a way that let the Saints create more cash flow.



"I plan on ... just allowing things to take form and take shape here for next year and putting forth my absolute best effort to help us win a division championship and then a world championship and then again, just one year at a time," said Brees, who will turn 38 in January and is six years removed from helping the Saints win their lone Super Bowl title.



He added, "I'm not concerned about (another deal), because I think a big part of that (one in September) was how can we creatively open up cap space, too, for the team, for us to be able to build what is going to be a great foundation and championship core moving forward."



BY RAMON ANTONIO VARGAS



