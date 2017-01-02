Sean Payton finally answers a question about his future with the Saints



The Saints coach plans on returning to New Orleans for a 12th season



If the Saints decide to trade Sean Payton this offseason, it will be against his wishes. The 53-year-old coach revealed Monday that he definitely wants to return for a 12th season with the Saints.



During his weekly radio show on WWL in New Orleans, Payton was asked about his future and for once, he gave a definitive answer.



"My plan is definitely to be back here," Payton said, via NOLA.com. "And, shoot, I've got four more years on a contract here, and I plan on honoring that."



Payton was then asked if the Saints were the only team that he's interested in coaching in 2017.



"Yeah, absolutely," Payton said.



This was a big difference from Sunday when Payton said, "Next question" after being asked if he'd be coaching the Saints next season following New Orleans' 38-32 loss to Atlanta.



by John Breech



Full Story - CBS Sports



Related Articles:

NOLA.com: Sean Payton tells radio show he plans to coach Saints in 2017

QCTimes: Saints' Payton plans to return next season

NBC Sports: Sean Payton definitely plans to return to the Saints

Sporting News: Saints coach Sean Payton shuts down Rams trade rumors If the Saints decide to trade Sean Payton this offseason, it will be against his wishes. The 53-year-old coach revealed Monday that he definitely wants to return for a 12th season with the Saints.During his weekly radio show on WWL in New Orleans, Payton was asked about his future and for once, he gave a definitive answer."My plan is definitely to be back here," Payton said, via NOLA.com. "And, shoot, I've got four more years on a contract here, and I plan on honoring that."Payton was then asked if the Saints were the only team that he's interested in coaching in 2017."Yeah, absolutely," Payton said.This was a big difference from Sunday when Payton said, "Next question" after being asked if he'd be coaching the Saints next season following New Orleans' 38-32 loss to Atlanta.Related Articles: