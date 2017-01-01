home Steve Gleasons Website
Garrett Grayson among seven players to sign reserve/future deals with Saints


With the regular season officially over, the New Orleans Saints now turn attention to the offseason roster.

The Saints signed tight end Garrett Griffin and offensive lineman John Fullington to reserve/future deals, according to sources familiar with the transaction.

Monday's NFL Transaction report, which was released Monday evening, reflects the Saints also signed quarterback Garrett Grayson, defensive tackle Ashaad Mabry, tight end Jake Stoneburner, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer and wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert to reserve/future deals.

Grayson headlines the signings as the Saints' third-round pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-2, 220-pound quarterback out of Colorado State spent the past season on the practice squad along with all the signings.

The 6-4, 240-pound Griffin, 22, originally joined the Saints in early June 2016 following a successful tryout during rookie minicamp in May...

By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

