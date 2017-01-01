|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 02:14 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,800
|
Nick Fairley 'of course' wants to re-sign with Saints
After what he considered to be his best season in the NFL, Nick Fairley hopes to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints this offseason.
The 28-year-old defensive tackle finished 2016 with career highs in tackles (43), sacks (6.5) and quarterback hits (22), but his proudest accomplishment was playing all 16 games for the first time in his six-year career.
The Saints gave Fairley a one-year deal last March, the second-straight season in which the former first-round pick signed a prove-it deal. The biggest different between this year and 2015 with the Rams, though, is Fairley proved he can be a highly effective starter.
And Fairley wants to be back with the Saints "real bad."
"I feel real good here," he said Monday. "Throughout this year, I felt comfortable, growing as an individual and a player. I think I played my most consistent ball this year. I just feel like it's the right fit for me."
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 169 members and 701 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
BoNcHiE
, BroKV
, jesusfish
, lforet2002
, insidejob
, teewin
, saintfan-n-alex
, kt saint
, zknotts61
, bkratze
, andregurov
, Marty_Graw
, kenchaisson
, bdog
, Nolan
, gradualprocess
, iocane powder
, donato
, BobE
, MikeInHaaammond
, mrbrown2195
, MamouMafia
, honeybadger
, Coreyinthe504
, tthier2
, B-Train
, Will Survive
, tonytiger436
, saintology
, BreesusSaves
, crazybyrd87
, whodat25
, djshag
, NOLa
, monty
, BigWiggle200
, SimpleSaint
, VDK
, blupony
, erzenny
, Cajun Chat
, Saint Jack
, Bartyboy
, nosaint
, cwesleyc
, YoungStunna
, Doombot
, baarbogast
, NEBaghead
, DSnfla
, Saint Ace
, St.Fury
, Hurricane_Kris
, RaDaRkInG
, mRex
, mtgbroker
, gregh
, FaithHope&Bum
, JLL
, c_prej
, speckle trout
, paulo46
, Brennan77
, killah
, maybellineo
, SaintInBucLand
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, SaintsBrazil
, MG3n2K5
, Silent Dave
, saint taz
, dtc
, Gore
, sarrail
, bigcarlittlewill
, Sun Wukong
, Saints 318
, mabuck
, Saintaholic
, DrewBrees15
, Bill
, DefensePlease
, saintcool13
, wcklink
, Mica504
, curtballs
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, Winsett
, v3kt0r
, Saint Poppa
, 2cmorgan
, Jeff Miller
, duhonmark551
, geauxboy
, Taiyed
, HburgSaints
, klewis33
, guidomerkinsrules
, billinms
, efrohnap66
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, cred11
, srcampbell
, SippiSaint35
, Eman5805
, kc2000
, DaveXA
, amused
, where yat brah
, FalcnDave
, rokn4jc
, ALLNO
, Scott B
, whodatman
, AgnesT
, El Caliente
, Torgo
, Deuuuuce
, SimpTown
, FootballLady
, Jubilee Dunbar
, t_rav_82
, saints66
, los226
, Saintfan in Dallas
, farfromsilent
, JRTrump
, superchuck500
, Mojomajik9
, SunshinePumper
, ReddTedd2
, Custumz97
, faceman
, jdpower13
, Galbreath34
, hcm228
, reverse
, Mudbug67
, SuperQuincy
, PariSSaint
, aragas
, MatthewV
, TurboWhoDat
, PennStateSaint
, Hunter57
, scootnpcola
, meatman
, Boiler Jim
, Dome50
, sthomas1124
, Saints 4 life
, ok awesome
, slikk
, boutte
, mt15
, willkro
, luezana
, TruSaint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:12 PM.
|