Nick Fairley 'of course' wants to re-sign with Saints



After what he considered to be his best season in the NFL, Nick Fairley hopes to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints this offseason.



The 28-year-old defensive tackle finished 2016 with career highs in tackles (43), sacks (6.5) and quarterback hits (22), but his proudest accomplishment was playing all 16 games for the first time in his six-year career.



The Saints gave Fairley a one-year deal last March, the second-straight season in which the former first-round pick signed a prove-it deal. The biggest different between this year and 2015 with the Rams, though, is Fairley proved he can be a highly effective starter.



And Fairley wants to be back with the Saints "real bad."



"I feel real good here," he said Monday. "Throughout this year, I felt comfortable, growing as an individual and a player. I think I played my most consistent ball this year. I just feel like it's the right fit for me."



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



