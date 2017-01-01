Versatile cornerback Sterling Moore has 'full intentions' on returning to Saints



After playing on three teams during his six-year career, cornerback Sterling Moore believes he finally found a home with the New Orleans Saints.



Moore, who signed a one-year contract on Sept. 7, doesn't view himself as a pending unrestricted free agent when the league's new calendar year opens on March 9.



Instead, Moore wants to remain a member of the Saints.



"I see myself being here, I mean, I really do," said Moore, who previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. "I tell the coaches that I see myself being here.



"I see myself growing with these guys and just doing something special, so I don't look at myself necessarily as a free agent even though my contract is coming to an end. I have full intentions on coming back."



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



