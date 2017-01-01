|
|New Orleans Saints
Saints' Wil Lutz has something other than field goals and extra points to improve, he says
Saints' Wil Lutz has something other than field goals and extra points to improve, he says
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz capped his rookie season with an impressive streak of made field goals and extra points.
His 33 consecutive successful kicks -- 13 field goals and 20 extra points from the 33-yard distance -- came after an earlier stretch that included two blocks returned for scores, including the game-deciding points in a loss to the Denver Broncos.
For that, the 22-year-old feels good about his progress.
"Each week got better and better," he said. "Definitely learned a lot from all the adversity we faced at the beginning."
With a plan to spend his offseason back in his home state of Georgia, Lutz has another area of focus for improvement for 2017.
"Kickoffs is definitely something I need to improve on consistency wise," he said. "I know I can hit them when I need to. It's just the consistency of it. That's part of growing as a rookie."
Lutz wants to eliminate "those low liners I hit every now and then. That's really it."
By Christopher Dabe, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Full Story - NOLA.com
