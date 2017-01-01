Saints officially announce dismissal of five assistant coaches



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints announced Friday afternoon the changes to the coaching staff previously reported on Thursday.



The team dismissed five assistant coaches Thursday, the most significant fallout in the few days after a third-straight 7-9 finish. Sporting News and FOX 8 reported the decisions Thursday evening.



Assistant head coach/linebackers Joe Vitt was the most notable of the coaches who won't return in 2017. Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon was another victim of the overhaul after his unit had some costly errors during the 2016 season.



Vitt and McMahon had been with the team since Sean Payton arrived in 2006. Defensive line coach Bill Johnson, a Monroe native who had been with the Saints since 2009, is also no longer with the team.



