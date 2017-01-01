|
End of an era: Timeline of Joe Vitt's coaching career
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
On the heels of a third consecutive 7-9 season, the New Orleans Saints on Thursday evening made sweeping changes to the coaching staff.
Alex Marvez of The Sporting News was the first to report the Saints parted ways with assistant head coach/linebackers Joe Vitt, defensive line coach Bill Johnson, special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan and defensive assistant/linebackers James Willis.
The Saints on Friday afternoon officially announced the changes to the coaching staff.
"I would like to thank all of these coaches for the work they have done for this club," coach Sean Payton said in a statement. "Specifically, Bill, Greg and Joe played a key role on teams that helped create a very special time in franchise history.
"They played an instrumental role in the development of countless players both on and off the field. I appreciate the contributions that these men have made to this team and wish them continued success."...
Full Story - NOLA.com
