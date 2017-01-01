Nick Underhill': By making sweeping changes to their coaching staff, the Saints decided it was time for something new



BY NICK UNDERHILL



Its hard to stay the course when the course becomes a labyrinth. Once you pass the same landmark a few times, it's time to come up with a new plan.



That's where the Saints are right now.



After three consecutive 7-9 finishes, the organization is trying to come up with a new plan. On Thursday, the Saints started searching for an exit by parting ways with linebackers coach Joe Vitt, special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan, linebackers coach James Willis and defensive line coach Bill Johnson.



The decision isn't stunning. McMahon and Kwan entered a perilous situation when head coach Sean Payton during the season added Kevin ODea to the staff to help clean up issues on special teams. Wil Lutz made all 12 of his field goals following the move.



More surprising was that Vitt, who also served as assistant head coach, was let go. He and McMahon were members of Paytons original coaching staff with the Saints. It seemed as though Vitt was as close as anyone on the staff to Payton, and he was interim head coach while Payton was serving a season-long suspension in 2012...



