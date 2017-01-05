|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 05:36 PM
|
|
|
Administrator
|
|
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 23,624
|
Sean Payton could stay with New Orleans Saints after firing three coaches
Full Story UPI.Com
While the Los Angeles Rams pursue Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints coach makes moves indicating his desire to stay.
On Thursday, the Saints fired assistant coach Joe Vitt, special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, and defensive line coach Bill Johnson, according to multiple reports.
Vitt had served as the saints' assistant head coach since 2006.
By Alex Butler / UPI.Com
Full Story UPI.Com
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 155 members and 605 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Flipx99
, Nickolai182
, rokn4jc
, Custumz97
, Ti Rider
, Saintfan in Dallas
, SaintFanDave
, sthomas1124
, kdwwms
, SuJaguar00
, Andrus
, Lustmord
, FLYGHT
, insidejob
, Alan12
, Rdanderson91
, AARPSaint
, soupcan dan
, Sun Wukong
, lades
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, CajunSaint
, livefromDC
, dwpeltier
, BIGSAINTSFAN
, meatman
, TDapogny
, Dark
, Saint Jack
, Galbreath34
, BobE
, showstopper
, Moon
, reverse
, BullFrog
, crosswatt
, smackata
, SaintlySinner
, JuggernautSaint
, KulBreez
, Klenzade
, clintjr23
, duhonmark551
, Mojomajik9
, Jayskee
, sportsaint
, scuppa9
, Aintasinner
, 2fya
, BroKV
, nickj009
, Saint Greg
, Mudbug67
, jeromed1906
, luckypoboy
, sleepingazure
, Sumdude34
, inetnawlins
, Usmfan84
, DABOOT162
, Chamo76
, jmalon3
, WCoastSaintsFan
, bino22_
, saintmdterps
, Duo
, NightHawk
, whodatjoe
, Will Survive
, picnicwithfish
, isitsunday27
, kenchaisson
, efil4stnias
, scedotal
, bleedit1960
, whodatman
, kesean
, tlmsaints
, sdotjoe
, wnelson
, Saintsallday
, 2cmorgan
, watts
, strandedsaint
, Hardcorefakes
, tampa saints fan
, talewellen
, Algsaint
, cflwhodat
, Expatriate
, kaoticx
, broccoli60
, keepoursaints
, grammysweets
, duckjr78
, FlySaint
, staphory
, Rugger
, B_doggman47
, cred11
, Z28Saints fan
, thefifthwall
, NUSaintsfan
, Spec
, Saints 318
, matheusqs
, CoJo
, HogsNSaints
, chrisusm
, chemist54
, Surviving Saint
, slinger
, beezm
, rsmith2783
, Saintaholic
, BA
, Erik D
, Blessedog
, itztime
, guidomerkinsrules
, kat5s
, saintstone
, slaym
, The Saint
, ANKOMA33
, tonytiger436
, chank
, Mainesaint
, ALLNO
, blackjack
, Taiyed
, crgjr
, lake_city_saint
, tommy582000
, Boiler Jim
, Juicy Fruit
, CTSaint
, Saint Poppa
, EndzoneSaint
, Saint Ace
, Coreyinthe504
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:31 PM.
|