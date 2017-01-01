|
|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 06:35 PM
|
|
Saints Drew Brees Nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year
By NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints quarterback
Drew Brees
has been nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year, the NFL announced on Friday.
At age 37, Brees put together another season where he threw more than 5,000 yards. That yard total has only been accomplished nine times in NFL history. Five of those nine seasons belong to Brees. Brees completed 471 of 673 passes for 5,208 yards and 37 TDs for a 101.7 passer rating.
Brees also won the award in Week 6
, Week 9
and Week 12
during the 2016 season.
Fans can VOTE HERE
.
Full Story - NewOrleanSaints.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
