Saints Part Ways with Five Assistant Coaches New Orleans Saints quarterbackhas been nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year, the NFL announced on Friday.At age 37, Brees put together another season where he threw more than 5,000 yards. That yard total has only been accomplished nine times in NFL history. Five of those nine seasons belong to Brees. Brees completed 471 of 673 passes for 5,208 yards and 37 TDs for a 101.7 passer rating.Brees also won the award in Week 6 Week 9 and Week 12 during the 2016 season.