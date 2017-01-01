|
Coaching changes signal sense of urgency from Sean Payton, Saints
By Mike Triplett - ESPN Staff Writer
Going down the ladder, theres winning the Super Bowl on top.
Then theres winning playoff games right under that.
A little farther down, theres the big signings and draft choices, such as signing Drew Brees or selecting Rickey Jackson in the second round and picking Marques Colston in the seventh.
In terms of serious cause for the celebration of New Orleans Saints fans, just a hair below that group was the news that broke Thursday afternoon that the team had fired five assistant coaches.
Throw out former UL defensive coordinator James Willis and special teams assistant Stan Kwan. Those two guys havent even been around for two full years. They were never the problem.
As for the other three special teams coach Greg McMahon, defensive line coach Bill Johnson and linebackers coach Joe Vitt the dismissals were at least three and probably more like five years overdue.
And thats being kind...
Full Story - ESPN
