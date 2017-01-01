|
Yesterday, 11:01 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,864
Saints coaching moves signal Payton staying, in control
By Posted by: Ken Trahan
Call it the latest step in the rebuilding process.
The news first reported by Alex Marvez of The Sporting News and confirmed by the Saints Friday afternoon that the organization has parted ways with five assistant coaches is the latest and boldest move in the total rebuilding of a championship franchise.
The implications are huge and they are clear.
In retrospect, you have to throw out the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
In 2011, the New Orleans Saints were the best team in the NFL and lost an epic game at San Francisco. In my estimation, the 2011 Saints were more talented than the 2009 Saints, who won Super Bowl XLIV.
The 2012 season was a lost season following BountyGate.
The core players of the 2009 championship season became a year older. By the end of 2013, the likes of Darren Sproles, Scott Fujita, Will Smith, Scott Shanle, Jonathan Vilma, Malcolm Jabari Greer, Jenkins, Roman Harper, Devery Henderson, Lance Moore, Jeremy Shockey, Reggie Bush, Carl Nicks, Jermon Bushrod and Garrett Hartley were gone...
Full Story - SportsNOLA.com
