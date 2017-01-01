New Orleans Saints relied heavily on September signings in 2016



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



When an NFL team deals with injuries or unsatisfactory performances, they typically lean on backups to fill the void.



The New Orleans Saints, both from necessity and desire, took a different approach to some of those issues in 2016 as four players who weren't on the roster until September finished the season starting at least half of the 16 games.



And there was a fifth -- kicker Wil Lutz -- who fits that profile, too, even though special teams players aren't officially considered starters.



"It's hard, man, because you have to come in and learn the playbook as quickly as possible," said cornerback B.W. Webb, one of the key September additions. "Something I think people forget you kind of got to match the intensity of the guys that are already here, so you got to just hit the ground running."



As the Saints look for reasons why the team finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the third year in a row, this could certainly be one. A lack of top-end talent and depth at a few key positions forced them to make important moves right after the preseason and within the first couple games in order to find key reliable contributors.



Full Story - NOLA.com



More From NOLA.com:

Saints sign CB Anthony Gaitor, third CFL player to join this week When an NFL team deals with injuries or unsatisfactory performances, they typically lean on backups to fill the void.The New Orleans Saints, both from necessity and desire, took a different approach to some of those issues in 2016 as four players who weren't on the roster until September finished the season starting at least half of the 16 games.And there was a fifth -- kicker Wil Lutz -- who fits that profile, too, even though special teams players aren't officially considered starters."It's hard, man, because you have to come in and learn the playbook as quickly as possible," said cornerback B.W. Webb, one of the key September additions. "Something I think people forget you kind of got to match the intensity of the guys that are already here, so you got to just hit the ground running."As the Saints look for reasons why the team finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the third year in a row, this could certainly be one. A lack of top-end talent and depth at a few key positions forced them to make important moves right after the preseason and within the first couple games in order to find key reliable contributors.More From NOLA.com: