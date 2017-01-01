|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
'I love my life': Steve Gleason reflects on life with ALS, 6 years after terminal diagnosis
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 04:49 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,864
|
'I love my life': Steve Gleason reflects on life with ALS, 6 years after terminal diagnosis
Advocate Staff Report
"Today marks the six year anniversary of my ALS diagnosis, and I love my life. I feel purposeful and fulfilled with where I am. I'm excited about what is ahead," began the note written by Steve Gleason.
Gleason posted the note Thursday to Twitter, giving his thoughts on his life since the diagnosis he went public with on Sept. 25, 2011. Since his announcement, the former Saints standout has worked to spread awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
In his note, Gleason described how the "remorseless and humiliating disease" impacts not only the diagnosed individual but also those who care for them.
"It can leave its victims in a pathetic, silent, purposeless heap of flesh. It can annihilate families. Spouses become unrecognizable to each other, veiled in frustration, anger, and shame," he wrote.
Technology, Gleason wrote, was the only solution he found that helped those with ALS stay purposeful and productive...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 155 members and 607 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Flipx99
, Nickolai182
, rokn4jc
, Custumz97
, Ti Rider
, Saintfan in Dallas
, SaintFanDave
, sthomas1124
, kdwwms
, SuJaguar00
, Andrus
, Lustmord
, FLYGHT
, insidejob
, Alan12
, Rdanderson91
, AARPSaint
, soupcan dan
, Sun Wukong
, lades
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, CajunSaint
, livefromDC
, dwpeltier
, BIGSAINTSFAN
, meatman
, TDapogny
, Dark
, Saint Jack
, Galbreath34
, BobE
, showstopper
, Moon
, reverse
, BullFrog
, crosswatt
, smackata
, SaintlySinner
, JuggernautSaint
, KulBreez
, Klenzade
, clintjr23
, duhonmark551
, Mojomajik9
, Jayskee
, sportsaint
, scuppa9
, Aintasinner
, 2fya
, BroKV
, nickj009
, Saint Greg
, Mudbug67
, jeromed1906
, luckypoboy
, sleepingazure
, Sumdude34
, inetnawlins
, Usmfan84
, DABOOT162
, Chamo76
, jmalon3
, WCoastSaintsFan
, bino22_
, saintmdterps
, Duo
, NightHawk
, whodatjoe
, Will Survive
, picnicwithfish
, isitsunday27
, kenchaisson
, efil4stnias
, scedotal
, bleedit1960
, whodatman
, kesean
, tlmsaints
, sdotjoe
, wnelson
, Saintsallday
, 2cmorgan
, watts
, strandedsaint
, Hardcorefakes
, tampa saints fan
, talewellen
, Algsaint
, cflwhodat
, Expatriate
, kaoticx
, broccoli60
, keepoursaints
, grammysweets
, duckjr78
, FlySaint
, staphory
, Rugger
, B_doggman47
, cred11
, Z28Saints fan
, thefifthwall
, NUSaintsfan
, Spec
, Saints 318
, matheusqs
, CoJo
, HogsNSaints
, chrisusm
, chemist54
, Surviving Saint
, slinger
, beezm
, rsmith2783
, Saintaholic
, BA
, Erik D
, Blessedog
, itztime
, guidomerkinsrules
, kat5s
, saintstone
, slaym
, The Saint
, ANKOMA33
, tonytiger436
, chank
, Mainesaint
, ALLNO
, blackjack
, Taiyed
, crgjr
, lake_city_saint
, tommy582000
, Boiler Jim
, Juicy Fruit
, CTSaint
, Saint Poppa
, EndzoneSaint
, Saint Ace
, Coreyinthe504
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:31 PM.
|