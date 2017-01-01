'I love my life': Steve Gleason reflects on life with ALS, 6 years after terminal diagnosis



Advocate Staff Report



"Today marks the six year anniversary of my ALS diagnosis, and I love my life. I feel purposeful and fulfilled with where I am. I'm excited about what is ahead," began the note written by Steve Gleason.



Gleason posted the note Thursday to Twitter, giving his thoughts on his life since the diagnosis he went public with on Sept. 25, 2011. Since his announcement, the former Saints standout has worked to spread awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.



In his note, Gleason described how the "remorseless and humiliating disease" impacts not only the diagnosed individual but also those who care for them.



"It can leave its victims in a pathetic, silent, purposeless heap of flesh. It can annihilate families. Spouses become unrecognizable to each other, veiled in frustration, anger, and shame," he wrote.



Technology, Gleason wrote, was the only solution he found that helped those with ALS stay purposeful and productive...



