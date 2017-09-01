|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
01-08-2017, 04:21 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,884
|
New Orleans Saints Free Agency: Dividing up the money
By Dean Mullen
The New Orleans Saints will be in a much better spot in 2017 versus last year. The amount could be upwards to $30 million or higher. The question will be how does the Black and Gold want to spend it?
Here is a list of all of their contracts going into 2017. Surely, there will be many of changes to the exact number, as players will be renegotiating their contracts. Furthermore, some of the contracts may even be restructured in some way or fashion.
Over the next few weeks plenty of names are going to be thrown out there. This is a list of free agents in 2017 with their previous salary and potential market value. Certainly, the list contains a mix of high dollar players along with players making under a million per year. The challenge for the front office will be how to spread this money around.
If the Saints wanna go with a few big additions, then names like: CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Captain Munnerlyn, or LB Chandler Jones will be some popular names out there. Most of these players are gonna cost upwards to $10 million and over. If the Saints believe they are close to contending with a few players then this may the route...
Full Story - WhoDatDish
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 90 members and 448 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Saintsphere
, Boiler Jim
, Pdlc
, Smooth_Criminal
, Operator 7
, nolaswede
, bigdaddysaints
, endlessHIMdark
, nola_dane
, Saint Jack
, saintstraveler
, Beast
, HurtMonkey
, Poison
, woot
, mit98
, kenchaisson
, alonminit
, warren G.
, Optimus Prime
, OutlawSaint
, lapaz
, jagpack
, PayOrPlay
, RJ in Lafayette
, SaintsMan209
, Hey Beerman
, rsmith2783
, syracuse saint
, nolaspe
, peff
, SimpTown
, weightlifter316
, bigmomma88
, JPH
, gummbo70114
, where yat brah
, whodatman
, SaintsJunkie
, dtc
, Saint ATN
, V Chip
, Juicy Fruit
, blackjack
, WxM
, B-Train
, Kid Dynomite
, Soundwave
, DJ1BigTymer
, GeneHansen
, CajunInVA
, Geaxsaints
, Coreyinthe504
, crazybyrd87
, moe1967
, ASB81689
, saints-itis
, jacque
, endlessjoe
, blackadder
, str8outtajerzy
, Who Dat Handi Fan
, ultimatesaintsfan
, Sumdude34
, Numbskull
, DABOOT162
, CTSaint
, Brees2Graham4Six!
, SaintJKA
, Silent Dave
, Surviving Saint
, saint_cajun78
, stadanko
, Joe OKC
, Saintsallday
, Dellis
, tlmsaints
, retrobanana
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:51 AM.
|