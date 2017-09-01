01-08-2017, 04:21 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 26,884 New Orleans Saints Free Agency: Dividing up the money



By Dean Mullen



The New Orleans Saints will be in a much better spot in 2017 versus last year. The amount could be upwards to $30 million or higher. The question will be how does the Black and Gold want to spend it?



Here is a list of all of their contracts going into 2017. Surely, there will be many of changes to the exact number, as players will be renegotiating their contracts. Furthermore, some of the contracts may even be restructured in some way or fashion.



Over the next few weeks plenty of names are going to be thrown out there. This is a list of free agents in 2017 with their previous salary and potential market value. Certainly, the list contains a mix of high dollar players along with players making under a million per year. The challenge for the front office will be how to spread this money around.



If the Saints wanna go with a few big additions, then names like: CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Captain Munnerlyn, or LB Chandler Jones will be some popular names out there. Most of these players are gonna cost upwards to $10 million and over. If the Saints believe they are close to contending with a few players then this may the route...



Full Story - WhoDatDish The New Orleans Saints will be in a much better spot in 2017 versus last year. The amount could be upwards to $30 million or higher. The question will be how does the Black and Gold want to spend it?Here is a list of all of their contracts going into 2017. Surely, there will be many of changes to the exact number, as players will be renegotiating their contracts. Furthermore, some of the contracts may even be restructured in some way or fashion.Over the next few weeks plenty of names are going to be thrown out there. This is a list of free agents in 2017 with their previous salary and potential market value. Certainly, the list contains a mix of high dollar players along with players making under a million per year. The challenge for the front office will be how to spread this money around.If the Saints wanna go with a few big additions, then names like: CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Captain Munnerlyn, or LB Chandler Jones will be some popular names out there. Most of these players are gonna cost upwards to $10 million and over. If the Saints believe they are close to contending with a few players then this may the route...

Extras Printable Version

Email A Friend

Subscribe to Article

View Full Version



News Jump: All News Forums Bloggers Corner Saints News SaintsReport Originals League News Mike Detillier Saints News

« Previous | Next » You Rated this Thread:



Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News