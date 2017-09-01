home Steve Gleasons Website
Old 01-08-2017, 04:26 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,884
A year after Katrina, Sean Payton's hiring gave New Orleans its swagger back


By NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

The Times-Picayune's New Orleans Tricentennial project, 300 for 300, continues with a look at the hiring of Sean Payton as New Orleans Saints coach a decade ago.

THEN

The Saints had just returned to New Orleans after being displaced to San Antonio, Texas for the 2005 season because of Hurricane Katrina. Their future -- like that of the city -- was still very much uncertain as they entrusted the reins of the team to a young Dallas Cowboys assistant.

NOW

Sean Payton has coached with the Saints longer than almost any coach in the NFL. Only two -- New England's Bill Belichick (2000) and Cincinnati's Marvin Lewis (2003) -- have coached their current teams longer.

TRIVIA
  • Payton was one of five candidates to interview for the Saints job. The others were former Rams head coach Mike Martz, former Packers head coach Mike Sherman, then-Jets defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson and then-Browns offensive coordinator Maurice Carthon.
  • After the recent shakeup, only one assistant coach remains from Payton's original staff: offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.
  • Linebacker Scott Fujita was the first free agent to sign with the Saints after Payton was hired. One day later, he was joined by a quarterback named Drew Brees...
Full Story - NOLA.com

 

No comments for this article.
Be The First

