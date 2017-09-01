A year after Katrina, Sean Payton's hiring gave New Orleans its swagger back



By NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The Times-Picayune's New Orleans Tricentennial project, 300 for 300, continues with a look at the hiring of Sean Payton as New Orleans Saints coach a decade ago.



THEN



The Saints had just returned to New Orleans after being displaced to San Antonio, Texas for the 2005 season because of Hurricane Katrina. Their future -- like that of the city -- was still very much uncertain as they entrusted the reins of the team to a young Dallas Cowboys assistant.



NOW



Sean Payton has coached with the Saints longer than almost any coach in the NFL. Only two -- New England's Bill Belichick (2000) and Cincinnati's Marvin Lewis (2003) -- have coached their current teams longer.



TRIVIA

Payton was one of five candidates to interview for the Saints job. The others were former Rams head coach Mike Martz, former Packers head coach Mike Sherman, then-Jets defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson and then-Browns offensive coordinator Maurice Carthon.

After the recent shakeup, only one assistant coach remains from Payton's original staff: offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

