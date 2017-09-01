|
|
|
|
|
01-09-2017, 12:22 PM
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve things we learned from Wild Card Weekend
Well, that was a weekend of football.
Green Bay's defeat of Odell Beckham and the sinking Giants capped a historic Wild Card Weekend, one that was the most lopsided since 1981. Every home team came away victors, and the only real surprise was that the Texans won by as much as they did.
Four fascinating Divisional Round matchups await us six days from now, but before turning our collective attention toward tighter tests, let's take a look back at the lopsided weekend that was in the National Football League:
By NFL Staff / NFL.Com
|
|
|