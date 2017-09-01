|
|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 10:23 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,884
|
Defining moments of Saints' season: Special teams were not so special
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints enter the offseason with plenty of question marks following a third consecutive 7-9 season.
The Saints addressed the coaching staff by parting ways with assistant head coach/linebackers Joe Vitt, defensive line coach Bill Johnson, special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan and defensive assistant/linebackers James Willis.
There are obviously open coaching spots for the Saints to fill before the team hunkers down to prepare for free agency and the NFL Draft.
But before looking ahead, sometimes it is best to look back at lessons learned.
This is the first installment of a four-part series looking back at what shaped the Saints 2016 campaign, good and bad.
When it came to the latter, no area stood out more than special teams.
Full Story - NOLA.com
Related:
|
|
|
|
|