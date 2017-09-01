Although happy with his rookie production, Sheldon Rankins sets sights on being 'dominant' for Saints



BY JOEL A. ERICKSON



The first time Sheldon Rankins realized he could help the New Orleans Saints right away was long before the team ever left training camp in West Virginia.



Rankins, the No. 12 pick and the top defensive tackle taken in the 2016 draft, arrived in New Orleans with great expectations but was afforded little of the patience given to players selected on the second or third day of the NFL's rookie selection process.



Early in training camp, he started to notice he could hold his own when he came into the lineup to replace veteran Nick Fairley, an established disruptor who was headed toward arguably his best season. At that point, Rankins realized he could make an immediate impact.



"You don't want to sound too cocky, but in a sense, I hold myself to high expectations, so when I take the field, I'm looking to make plays. I'm looking to be somebody the team can count on," he said. "I kind of always saw myself being a guy who can make plays for this defense."



