|New Orleans Saints
The evolution of Brandin Cooks: How the wide receiver developed into one of New Orleans' best weapons
Yesterday, 10:31 PM
The evolution of Brandin Cooks: How the wide receiver developed into one of New Orleans' best weapons
BY NICK UNDERHILL
Go back and re-watch Brandin Cooks rookie season.
Its like watching a different player than the one who established himself as one of the better wide receivers in the NFL during his second season and cemented it in 2016 by racking up 1,173 yards. Theres a reason Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson said Cooks is emerging as one of the top guys in this league.
But the player on the field in 2016 was different than the one who first lined up for the Saints. During his first season, New Orleans just wanted to get the ball in Cooks hands. It didnt matter if it was a screen, something over the middle, or even a handoff. It worked with varying degrees of success, but the vision for Cooks evolved as he developed into a complete receiver.
After watching every route hes run and charting every pass thrown to Cooks throughout his professional career, there are various ways to illustrate how the wide receiver and his role have evolved during his time with the Saints. But maybe the best way to understand the initial plan for him and what its become can be explained like this: By the third game of his rookie season, Cooks had been targeted on eight screen passes. Thats the same number of screens he caught in 2016.
Full Story - The Advocate
