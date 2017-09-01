New Orleans Saints 2016 season recap: Cameron Jordan



John DeShazier | Senior Writer - NewOrleansSaints.com



Sometimes, numbers lie.



Likely, defensive end Cameron Jordan wasnt selected by vote to play in his third Pro Bowl because his team-leading 7.5 sacks werent gaudy enough, and didnt measure up to his totals in Pro Bowl seasons of 2015 (10 sacks) and 13 (12.5). But Jordan possibly constructed his most disruptive season to date in 16, measured by impact if not accolade.



The six-year veteran had 58 tackles, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and, according to Pro Football Focus, a whopping 70 pressures, among the top five in the league when it comes to defensive linemen. He rarely left the field on defense  Jordan is as effective in run defense as he is applying pressure  and hasnt missed a game in his career.



Jordan has been a dependable force, and the New Orleans Saints are depending on him to continue being one.



