New Orleans Saints 2016 season recap: Cameron Jordan



John DeShazier | Senior Writer - NewOrleansSaints.com



Sometimes, numbers lie.



Likely, defensive end Cameron Jordan wasn’t selected by vote to play in his third Pro Bowl because his team-leading 7.5 sacks weren’t gaudy enough, and didn’t measure up to his totals in Pro Bowl seasons of 2015 (10 sacks) and ’13 (12.5). But Jordan possibly constructed his most disruptive season to date in ’16, measured by impact if not accolade.



The six-year veteran had 58 tackles, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and, according to Pro Football Focus, a whopping 70 pressures, among the top five in the league when it comes to defensive linemen. He rarely left the field on defense – Jordan is as effective in run defense as he is applying pressure – and hasn’t missed a game in his career.



Jordan has been a dependable force, and the New Orleans Saints are depending on him to continue being one.



