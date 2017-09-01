|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 10:37 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,884
|
New Orleans Saints 2016 season recap: Cameron Jordan
John DeShazier | Senior Writer - NewOrleansSaints.com
Sometimes, numbers lie.
Likely, defensive end Cameron Jordan wasnt selected by vote to play in his third Pro Bowl because his team-leading 7.5 sacks werent gaudy enough, and didnt measure up to his totals in Pro Bowl seasons of 2015 (10 sacks) and 13 (12.5). But Jordan possibly constructed his most disruptive season to date in 16, measured by impact if not accolade.
The six-year veteran had 58 tackles, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and, according to Pro Football Focus, a whopping 70 pressures, among the top five in the league when it comes to defensive linemen. He rarely left the field on defense Jordan is as effective in run defense as he is applying pressure and hasnt missed a game in his career.
Jordan has been a dependable force, and the New Orleans Saints are depending on him to continue being one.
Full Story - NewOrleansSaints.com
See also from New OrleansSaints.com:
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 91 members and 455 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Saintsphere
, Boiler Jim
, Pdlc
, Smooth_Criminal
, Operator 7
, nolaswede
, bigdaddysaints
, endlessHIMdark
, nola_dane
, Saint Jack
, saintstraveler
, Beast
, HurtMonkey
, Poison
, woot
, mit98
, kenchaisson
, alonminit
, warren G.
, Optimus Prime
, OutlawSaint
, lapaz
, jagpack
, PayOrPlay
, RJ in Lafayette
, SaintsMan209
, Hey Beerman
, rsmith2783
, syracuse saint
, nolaspe
, peff
, SimpTown
, weightlifter316
, bigmomma88
, JPH
, gummbo70114
, where yat brah
, whodatman
, SaintsJunkie
, dtc
, Saint ATN
, V Chip
, Juicy Fruit
, blackjack
, WxM
, B-Train
, Kid Dynomite
, Soundwave
, DJ1BigTymer
, GeneHansen
, CajunInVA
, Dryheatbob
, Geaxsaints
, Coreyinthe504
, crazybyrd87
, moe1967
, ASB81689
, saints-itis
, jacque
, endlessjoe
, blackadder
, str8outtajerzy
, Who Dat Handi Fan
, ultimatesaintsfan
, Sumdude34
, Numbskull
, DABOOT162
, CTSaint
, Brees2Graham4Six!
, SaintJKA
, Silent Dave
, Surviving Saint
, saint_cajun78
, stadanko
, Joe OKC
, Saintsallday
, Dellis
, tlmsaints
, retrobanana
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:51 AM.
|