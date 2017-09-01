New Orleans Saints position outlook: Wide receiver clearly strong, and minor tweaks will only help



by John J. Hendrix



When you look back at the New Orleans Saints and the 2016 season, one thing particularly stands out, and thats the wide receiver group. The teams young trio was one of the leagues best, and had the stats to back it up.



We continue our series that focuses on next years Saints by position. Any free agents, free agent targets, players set to return (includes practice squad), and some potential draft options are all considered.

What the Saints are working with



Brandin Cooks: Many will get caught in the weeds with Cooks social media outburst, and hes going to be the subject of manys what if trade scenarios and such. While we dont buy it, Cooks turned in a stellar season. Assuming something ridiculous doesnt transpire in the offseason, Cooks will continue to be one of the top options for Drew Brees.



