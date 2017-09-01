|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
New Orleans Saints position outlook: Wide receiver clearly strong, and minor tweaks will only help
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 10:40 PM
|
|
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,884
|
New Orleans Saints position outlook: Wide receiver clearly strong, and minor tweaks will only help
by John J. Hendrix
When you look back at the New Orleans Saints and the 2016 season, one thing particularly stands out, and thats the wide receiver group. The teams young trio was one of the leagues best, and had the stats to back it up.
We continue our series that focuses on next years Saints by position. Any free agents, free agent targets, players set to return (includes practice squad), and some potential draft options are all considered.
What the Saints are working with
Brandin Cooks: Many will get caught in the weeds with Cooks social media outburst, and hes going to be the subject of manys what if trade scenarios and such. While we dont buy it, Cooks turned in a stellar season. Assuming something ridiculous doesnt transpire in the offseason, Cooks will continue to be one of the top options for Drew Brees.
Full Story - CanalStreetChronicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|