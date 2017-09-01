|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 10:43 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,884
|
New Orleans Saints season recap part 3: Defensive grades
By Bob Rose
A note: this Part 3 recap is a continuation of a series from the Big Easy Believer.
The New Orleans Saints defense has been much maligned in recent years, and deservedly so.
For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the New Orleans Saints finished near the bottom of the league in most defensive rankings. Not coincidently, the team finished with a losing record in each of those seasons, despite having an offense that was among the NFLs best.
The Saints defense did show noticeable improvement this year, however, particularly over the last half of the 2016 season. In the 3rd part of our Saints season recap, we will grade the New Orleans positional groups on defense, starting with an area that looks as if it may even develop into a team strength
DEFENSIVE LINEgrade C
Defensive end Cam Jordan remains a team leader, and perhaps the most underrated defensive end in pro football. Jordans 2016 statistics may not have reflected such, but many believed that the 27yr old sixth-year pro had his best season. Jordans 7.5 sacks led the team, and his run stopping ability is among the leagues top echelon.
Full Story - WhoDatDish
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 91 members and 448 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Saintsphere
, Boiler Jim
, Pdlc
, Smooth_Criminal
, Operator 7
, nolaswede
, bigdaddysaints
, endlessHIMdark
, nola_dane
, Saint Jack
, saintstraveler
, Beast
, HurtMonkey
, Poison
, woot
, mit98
, kenchaisson
, alonminit
, warren G.
, Optimus Prime
, OutlawSaint
, lapaz
, jagpack
, PayOrPlay
, RJ in Lafayette
, SaintsMan209
, Hey Beerman
, rsmith2783
, syracuse saint
, nolaspe
, peff
, SimpTown
, weightlifter316
, bigmomma88
, JPH
, gummbo70114
, where yat brah
, whodatman
, SaintsJunkie
, dtc
, Saint ATN
, V Chip
, Juicy Fruit
, blackjack
, WxM
, B-Train
, Kid Dynomite
, Soundwave
, DJ1BigTymer
, GeneHansen
, CajunInVA
, Dryheatbob
, Geaxsaints
, Coreyinthe504
, crazybyrd87
, moe1967
, ASB81689
, saints-itis
, jacque
, endlessjoe
, blackadder
, str8outtajerzy
, Who Dat Handi Fan
, ultimatesaintsfan
, Sumdude34
, Numbskull
, DABOOT162
, CTSaint
, Brees2Graham4Six!
, SaintJKA
, Silent Dave
, Surviving Saint
, saint_cajun78
, stadanko
, Joe OKC
, Saintsallday
, Dellis
, tlmsaints
, retrobanana
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:51 AM.
|