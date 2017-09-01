Yesterday, 10:43 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 26,884 New Orleans Saints season recap part 3: Defensive grades



By Bob Rose



A note: this Part 3 recap is a continuation of a series from the Big Easy Believer.

The New Orleans Saints defense has been much maligned in recent years, and deservedly so.



For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the New Orleans Saints finished near the bottom of the league in most defensive rankings. Not coincidently, the team finished with a losing record in each of those seasons, despite having an offense that was among the NFLs best.



The Saints defense did show noticeable improvement this year, however, particularly over the last half of the 2016 season. In the 3rd part of our Saints season recap, we will grade the New Orleans positional groups on defense, starting with an area that looks as if it may even develop into a team strength

DEFENSIVE LINEgrade C



Defensive end Cam Jordan remains a team leader, and perhaps the most underrated defensive end in pro football. Jordans 2016 statistics may not have reflected such, but many believed that the 27yr old sixth-year pro had his best season. Jordans 7.5 sacks led the team, and his run stopping ability is among the leagues top echelon.



