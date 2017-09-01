Saints rookie David Onyemata's scuffle 'shocked' Sean Payton ... in a good way



Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- Normally a practice scuffle isnt the best way to demonstrate a players maturity in the NFL. But that was oddly the case for New Orleans Saints rookie David Onyemata a couple of weeks ago.



Onyemata, the Saints Nigerian-born defensive tackle who just began playing football five years ago when he went to college in Canada, faced a much bigger learning curve than most last season. And Saints coach Sean Payton described the fourth-round draft pick as someone who comes across as very warm, which I think he is, and hes someone thats bright.



So Payton said he was shocked -- and seemed a little pleasantly surprised -- when he pulled apart the bodies during a rare in-season practice scuffle and found Onyemata right in the middle of it.



In other words, in a quiet way, I think hes really established himself and is gaining the respect of his teammates, Payton said. And I really like the draft pick, I like the prospect. I think hes only going to get better.



