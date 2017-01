Saints rookie David Onyemata's scuffle 'shocked' Sean Payton ... in a good way



Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- Normally a practice scuffle isn’t the best way to demonstrate a player’s maturity in the NFL. But that was oddly the case for New Orleans Saints rookie David Onyemata a couple of weeks ago.



Onyemata, the Saints’ Nigerian-born defensive tackle who just began playing football five years ago when he went to college in Canada, faced a much bigger learning curve than most last season. And Saints coach Sean Payton described the fourth-round draft pick as someone who “comes across as very warm, which I think he is, and he’s someone that’s bright.”



So Payton said he was “shocked” -- and seemed a little pleasantly surprised -- when he pulled apart the bodies during a rare in-season practice scuffle and found Onyemata right in the middle of it.



“In other words, in a quiet way, I think he’s really established himself and is gaining the respect of his teammates,” Payton said. “And I really like the draft pick, I like the prospect. I think he’s only going to get better.”



