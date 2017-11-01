Biggest Disappointments on the Saints 2016 Roster



By Ty Anania



The 2016 New Orleans Saints put out a disappointing season. And while theres no denying that plenty of players played well, even in losses, a large number were disappointing.



The New Orleans Saints went 7-9 for a number of reasons. Injuries at cornerback and linebacker, as well as a general absence of elite talent, hurt the defense. Special Teams cost the Saints some games. And the offense, as great as it was, imploded in crucial moments.



I wouldnt attribute this poor season to any specific player underachieving. But that doesnt mean that this roster didnt have its share of disappointing players. Im not talking about C.J. Spiller, who the Saints released after it became clear that Spiller had nothing left in the tank. And Im not talking about Keenan Lewis, who never recovered from his hip injury, and left the Saints thin at CB. Im talking about players that contributed and played poorly, or players that failed to find the field even when healthy.



Full Story - WhoDatDish The 2016 New Orleans Saints put out a disappointing season. And while theres no denying that plenty of players played well, even in losses, a large number were disappointing.The New Orleans Saints went 7-9 for a number of reasons. Injuries at cornerback and linebacker, as well as a general absence of elite talent, hurt the defense. Special Teams cost the Saints some games. And the offense, as great as it was, imploded in crucial moments.I wouldnt attribute this poor season to any specific player underachieving. But that doesnt mean that this roster didnt have its share of disappointing players. Im not talking about C.J. Spiller, who the Saints released after it became clear that Spiller had nothing left in the tank. And Im not talking about Keenan Lewis, who never recovered from his hip injury, and left the Saints thin at CB. Im talking about players that contributed and played poorly, or players that failed to find the field even when healthy.