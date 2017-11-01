|
01-11-2017, 11:26 PM
Biggest Disappointments on the Saints 2016 Roster
By Ty Anania
The 2016 New Orleans Saints put out a disappointing season. And while theres no denying that plenty of players played well, even in losses, a large number were disappointing.
The New Orleans Saints went 7-9 for a number of reasons. Injuries at cornerback and linebacker, as well as a general absence of elite talent, hurt the defense. Special Teams cost the Saints some games. And the offense, as great as it was, imploded in crucial moments.
I wouldnt attribute this poor season to any specific player underachieving. But that doesnt mean that this roster didnt have its share of disappointing players. Im not talking about C.J. Spiller, who the Saints released after it became clear that Spiller had nothing left in the tank. And Im not talking about Keenan Lewis, who never recovered from his hip injury, and left the Saints thin at CB. Im talking about players that contributed and played poorly, or players that failed to find the field even when healthy.
Full Story - WhoDatDish
