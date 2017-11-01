New Orleans Saints 2016 season recap: Brandin Cooks



John DeShazier | Senior Writer | NewOrleansSaints.com



If the best is yet to come from Brandin Cooks, then the New Orleans Saints and their fans should be salivating with anticipation.



Cooks had his second consecutive 1,000-yard season (a career-high 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 78 receptions) and provided a few signature scores  a franchise-record 98-yarder against Oakland in the season opener, an 87-yarder against Carolina and a 65-yarder against Arizona.



His work to become a more complete receiver, to become known as more than a deep threat, continues to come into focus as he climbs the teams receiving charts. In 2016, he became the first Saints receiver to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Marques Colston in 2009-10.



