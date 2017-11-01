|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
01-11-2017, 11:31 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,891
|
New Orleans Saints 2016 season recap: Brandin Cooks
John DeShazier | Senior Writer | NewOrleansSaints.com
If the best is yet to come from Brandin Cooks, then the New Orleans Saints and their fans should be salivating with anticipation.
Cooks had his second consecutive 1,000-yard season (a career-high 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 78 receptions) and provided a few signature scores a franchise-record 98-yarder against Oakland in the season opener, an 87-yarder against Carolina and a 65-yarder against Arizona.
His work to become a more complete receiver, to become known as more than a deep threat, continues to come into focus as he climbs the teams receiving charts. In 2016, he became the first Saints receiver to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Marques Colston in 2009-10.
Full Story - NewOrleansSaints.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 156 members and 547 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
5thDeadlyVenom
, Optimus Prime
, showtimesaints
, JackT.
, bigdaddysaints
, Vega$$aint
, Colin311
, Will Survive
, doncho
, Saintsallday
, th3myth
, UncleTrvlingJim
, baron8
, lake_city_saint
, SaintsDrunkard
, dashocker217
, TruSaint
, BooBirdSaint
, MSSaintfan
, 1K SPORT
, saintbilly25
, CajunGamer
, Que Que 6
, Three Monkeys
, polo_haynes
, CoJo
, coldseat
, SaintfromOZ
, avoyelles
, notsaintkyle
, Soundwave
, Tpstr
, slowchild25
, Det. Brees
, kewinn89
, Saint Jack
, big56john
, jessy
, SAINTSFAN
, Sumdude34
, dapperdan
, saint hdawg
, Alan12
, Saint-Ragnar
, Merl
, difrnt
, SaintKW
, Trey W.
, CountWhoDat
, Surviving Saint
, El Caliente
, ra1807
, airal20
, rail
, greg985
, RussTKD
, Dryheatbob
, kenchaisson
, Toddicus
, Galbreath34
, jdeere11b
, tommy582000
, FLASH
, FaithHope&Bum
, Mad Max2
, Denzien
, fahad
, Saint603
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Matteoma1
, Crusader Saint
, Campin' Freak
, St.Dan
, donnasw
, Kid Dynomite
, mr.t
, DoMePaTrolleR
, Saintfan4life
, BCK30
, Rdanderson91
, Maxp
, Saints318
, Scott5166
, gpupil
, Tamerlane
, Chinook
, saintsfan26
, d3vanj
, saint64
, Whodatcolston
, Saint Peter
, Analyze This
, JDax
, Wheelo
, EndzoneSaint
, dwamel99
, slimdb18
, saintfan-n-alex
, BreesusSaves
, RacerRyan15x
, Blessedog
, Swampy Saint
, gboudx
, jesusfish
, DonSaint
, clintjr23
, natedogg02
, saintology
, mit98
, SanFranSaintsFan
, Saintaholic
, SaintsFan75
, POINT-SHAVER
, rsmith2783
, BigRonJon
, ok awesome
, salford79
, GW93
, c2
, efil4stnias
, TnSaintsFan
, vdubee
, Saint ATN
, JimEverett
, Burtifus
, ExVASaint
, eltonb25
, FLIPPY
, Outlast
, Brad7642
, sarrail
, whodatman
, Gump
, FootballLady
, StudioSaint
, paulo46
, Le_fleur_fan_78
, jrich7720
, crazybyrd87
, insidejob
, RichPeace
, nolaspe
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:01 PM.
|