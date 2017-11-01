|
01-11-2017, 11:32 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,891
Saints Season Recap Part 4: Special Teams Grade and Addressing the Future
By Bob Rose
The New Orleans Saints finished their 50th season as an NFL franchise with a 7-9 record for the third consecutive year. It was the 4th out of the last five years that they finished with such a record.
When such mediocrity occurs, one would expect the New Orleans Saints fanbase to be a bit impatient with the progress of their franchise. Such frustration is understandable.
Yet the 2016 Saints actually left many fans excited for the immediate future of this team.
In the fourth part of our Saints season recap series, we will grade the New Orleans special teams, along with a quick assessment of the teams future.
There really isnt any other grade one could possibly give to a bumbling unit that single-handedly lost 3 games and got Greg McMahon, its position coach and long time friend/confidant of head coach Sean Payton, fired.
Full Story - WhoDatDish
