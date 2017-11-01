Saints position evaluation: Cornerbacks wrecked by injuries



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints experienced numerous changes at cornerback during the regular season, but made the most of the turmoil with a pair of early-season signings.



2016 FINAL ROSTER: Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb, De'Vante Harris, Taveze Calhoun



INJURED RESERVE: Delvin Breaux (shoulder), P.J. Williams (concussion), CB Damian Swann (undisclosed), Kyle Wilson (shoulder), Ken Crawley (knee)



2017 FREE AGENTS: Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb, Kyle Wilson



POSITION REVIEW



The Saints finished last in the league against the pass, allowing 273.8 yards per game, but any look back at the cornerback position the past season must start with injuries.



From training camp to the end of the regular season, no position on the roster experienced a personnel turnover such as seen among this group...



