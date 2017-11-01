|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
01-11-2017, 11:42 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,891
|
Saints position evaluation: Cornerbacks wrecked by injuries
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints experienced numerous changes at cornerback during the regular season, but made the most of the turmoil with a pair of early-season signings.
2016 FINAL ROSTER: Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb, De'Vante Harris, Taveze Calhoun
INJURED RESERVE: Delvin Breaux (shoulder), P.J. Williams (concussion), CB Damian Swann (undisclosed), Kyle Wilson (shoulder), Ken Crawley (knee)
2017 FREE AGENTS: Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb, Kyle Wilson
POSITION REVIEW
The Saints finished last in the league against the pass, allowing 273.8 yards per game, but any look back at the cornerback position the past season must start with injuries.
From training camp to the end of the regular season, no position on the roster experienced a personnel turnover such as seen among this group...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 156 members and 546 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
5thDeadlyVenom
, Optimus Prime
, showtimesaints
, JackT.
, bigdaddysaints
, Vega$$aint
, Colin311
, Will Survive
, doncho
, Saintsallday
, th3myth
, UncleTrvlingJim
, baron8
, lake_city_saint
, SaintsDrunkard
, dashocker217
, TruSaint
, BooBirdSaint
, MSSaintfan
, 1K SPORT
, saintbilly25
, CajunGamer
, Que Que 6
, Three Monkeys
, polo_haynes
, CoJo
, coldseat
, SaintfromOZ
, avoyelles
, notsaintkyle
, Soundwave
, Tpstr
, slowchild25
, Det. Brees
, kewinn89
, Saint Jack
, big56john
, jessy
, SAINTSFAN
, Sumdude34
, dapperdan
, saint hdawg
, Alan12
, Saint-Ragnar
, Merl
, difrnt
, SaintKW
, Trey W.
, CountWhoDat
, Surviving Saint
, El Caliente
, ra1807
, airal20
, rail
, greg985
, RussTKD
, Dryheatbob
, kenchaisson
, Toddicus
, Galbreath34
, jdeere11b
, tommy582000
, FLASH
, FaithHope&Bum
, Mad Max2
, Denzien
, fahad
, Saint603
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Matteoma1
, Crusader Saint
, Campin' Freak
, St.Dan
, donnasw
, Kid Dynomite
, mr.t
, DoMePaTrolleR
, Saintfan4life
, BCK30
, Rdanderson91
, Maxp
, Saints318
, Scott5166
, gpupil
, Tamerlane
, Chinook
, saintsfan26
, d3vanj
, saint64
, Whodatcolston
, Saint Peter
, Analyze This
, JDax
, Wheelo
, EndzoneSaint
, dwamel99
, slimdb18
, saintfan-n-alex
, BreesusSaves
, RacerRyan15x
, Blessedog
, Swampy Saint
, gboudx
, jesusfish
, DonSaint
, clintjr23
, natedogg02
, saintology
, mit98
, SanFranSaintsFan
, Saintaholic
, SaintsFan75
, POINT-SHAVER
, rsmith2783
, BigRonJon
, ok awesome
, salford79
, GW93
, c2
, efil4stnias
, TnSaintsFan
, vdubee
, Saint ATN
, JimEverett
, Burtifus
, ExVASaint
, eltonb25
, FLIPPY
, Outlast
, Brad7642
, sarrail
, whodatman
, Gump
, FootballLady
, StudioSaint
, paulo46
, Le_fleur_fan_78
, jrich7720
, crazybyrd87
, insidejob
, RichPeace
, nolaspe
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:02 PM.
|