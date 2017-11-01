|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
01-11-2017, 11:44 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,891
|
Defining moments of Saints' season: Knowing the opponent
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
With a two-game winning streak, the New Orleans Saints were on a high entering the season finale against the Atlanta Falcons and had an opportunity to finish the season at 8-8.
Led by quarterback Matt Ryan, however, the Falcons made it look simple through the first two quarters by cruising to a 35-13 halftime lead.
Ryan had his way with the Saints defense, completing 17 of 19 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns for a remarkable 157.8 rating in the first half.
It was almost too easy for Ryan, and the Saints defense quickly discovered why.
"There were times out there when Matt Ryan kind of called out what we were going to be in," cornerback Sterling Moore said in the locker room after the game. "But at the end of the day like I told the guys, I don't care if they know what we're in, be better than the guy in front of you."
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 156 members and 548 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
5thDeadlyVenom
, Optimus Prime
, showtimesaints
, JackT.
, bigdaddysaints
, Vega$$aint
, Colin311
, Will Survive
, doncho
, Saintsallday
, th3myth
, UncleTrvlingJim
, baron8
, lake_city_saint
, SaintsDrunkard
, dashocker217
, TruSaint
, BooBirdSaint
, MSSaintfan
, 1K SPORT
, saintbilly25
, CajunGamer
, Que Que 6
, Three Monkeys
, polo_haynes
, CoJo
, coldseat
, SaintfromOZ
, avoyelles
, notsaintkyle
, Soundwave
, Tpstr
, slowchild25
, Det. Brees
, kewinn89
, Saint Jack
, big56john
, jessy
, SAINTSFAN
, Sumdude34
, dapperdan
, saint hdawg
, Alan12
, Saint-Ragnar
, Merl
, difrnt
, SaintKW
, Trey W.
, CountWhoDat
, Surviving Saint
, El Caliente
, ra1807
, airal20
, rail
, greg985
, RussTKD
, Dryheatbob
, kenchaisson
, Toddicus
, Galbreath34
, jdeere11b
, tommy582000
, FLASH
, FaithHope&Bum
, Mad Max2
, Denzien
, fahad
, Saint603
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Matteoma1
, Crusader Saint
, Campin' Freak
, St.Dan
, donnasw
, Kid Dynomite
, mr.t
, DoMePaTrolleR
, Saintfan4life
, BCK30
, Rdanderson91
, Maxp
, Saints318
, Scott5166
, gpupil
, Tamerlane
, Chinook
, saintsfan26
, d3vanj
, saint64
, Whodatcolston
, Saint Peter
, Analyze This
, JDax
, Wheelo
, EndzoneSaint
, dwamel99
, slimdb18
, saintfan-n-alex
, BreesusSaves
, RacerRyan15x
, Blessedog
, Swampy Saint
, gboudx
, jesusfish
, DonSaint
, clintjr23
, natedogg02
, saintology
, mit98
, SanFranSaintsFan
, Saintaholic
, SaintsFan75
, POINT-SHAVER
, rsmith2783
, BigRonJon
, ok awesome
, salford79
, GW93
, c2
, efil4stnias
, TnSaintsFan
, vdubee
, Saint ATN
, JimEverett
, Burtifus
, ExVASaint
, eltonb25
, FLIPPY
, Outlast
, Brad7642
, sarrail
, whodatman
, Gump
, FootballLady
, StudioSaint
, paulo46
, Le_fleur_fan_78
, jrich7720
, crazybyrd87
, insidejob
, RichPeace
, nolaspe
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:01 PM.
|