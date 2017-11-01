Defining moments of Saints' season: Knowing the opponent



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



With a two-game winning streak, the New Orleans Saints were on a high entering the season finale against the Atlanta Falcons and had an opportunity to finish the season at 8-8.



Led by quarterback Matt Ryan, however, the Falcons made it look simple through the first two quarters by cruising to a 35-13 halftime lead.



Ryan had his way with the Saints defense, completing 17 of 19 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns for a remarkable 157.8 rating in the first half.



It was almost too easy for Ryan, and the Saints defense quickly discovered why.



"There were times out there when Matt Ryan kind of called out what we were going to be in," cornerback Sterling Moore said in the locker room after the game. "But at the end of the day like I told the guys, I don't care if they know what we're in, be better than the guy in front of you."



