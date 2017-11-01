|
|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 03:34 PM
|
|
|
New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro blames suspension on 'dumb mistake': report
Full Story Nola.Com
Kenny Vaccaro said the suspension that caused him to miss the final four games of the New Orleans Saints' season was the result of "a dumb mistake," he told ESPN in a story posted Thursday.
The four-year veteran safety said he used prescription Adderall once for an energy boost during the Saints' bye week while in Texas to watch his younger brother, Kevin, play for the University of Texas against Oklahoma.
Adderall is banned by the NFL without a proper prescription, which Vaccaro said was not entirely clear to him.
By Christopher Dabe / Times-Picayune
Full Story Nola.Com
