|New Orleans Saints
Saints' offseason checklist: Start with upgrading defense, end with finding Drew Brees' successor
|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 01:48 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,900
|
Saints' offseason checklist: Start with upgrading defense, end with finding Drew Brees' successor
By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
This brief offseason for the New Orleans Saints hasn't been for the faint of heart. There has been no sugarcoating from the brass on Airline Drive since the team wrapped up its third consecutive 7-9 season.
Coaches already have been on the chopping block. Tough decisions on players will be next. How to allocate the team's money in free agency will follow. Sifting through prospects to strike it rich in the NFL Draft will occur along the way.
Filling five assistant coaching positions will be first on the team's offseason checklist. Maybe a lower assistant will be promoted to one of the openings, but I would anticipate many of the positions being filled from outside the building.
More than anything else this offseason, how the Saints improve their personnel -- particularly on defense -- will be the most scrutinized.
Full Story - NOLA.com
