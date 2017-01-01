|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
Texans' struggles at quarterback an example of why the Saints should be proactive in finding a successor
Today, 02:45 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,900
Texans' struggles at quarterback an example of why the Saints should be proactive in finding a successor
BY NICK UNDERHILL
The Houston Texans should have beaten the New England Patriots.
Dont be fooled by the score. Yeah, the Pats covered in a 34-16 victory. But New England didn't play well -- at least not well enough to deserve to win a playoff game. You can be certain the Patriots felt fortunate to walk away with the win and realize they'll need to play much better to make the Super Bowl.
It doesnt feel great, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said. We worked pretty hard to play a lot better than we played.
There were probably a few times New England was worried about things falling apart. But it didn't have to worry for long because the Texans lacked the quarterback to take advantage of the Patriots' sloppiness and quality defensive performance by Houston. Brock Osweiler simply couldn't take advantage of his opportunities.
Houston's situation at quarterback is what can happen when you struggle to find or develop a player at the position. Despite showing some of the same issues with the Broncos last season, Osweiler was signed to a four-year, $72 million contract last offseason. He never visited Houston as a free agent. In fact, Texans coach Bill OBrien told Peter King that his only interaction with the quarterback before signing him was a 10-second meeting during a 2014 joint practice.
Full Story - The Advocate
More from the Advocate:
