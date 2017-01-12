Should Hau'oli Kikaha impact Saints' offseason plans, and other Twitter mailbag questions



ByJosh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



With the New Orleans Saints failing to make the postseason, most fans are ready to turn the page to free agency and the draft.

Those two topics dominated this week's Twitter mailbag, but there were some unique questions in the bunch. Thanks to all who submitted questions.



Just to get this out of the way: I'm a big proponent of drafting best player available. It's impossible to project injuries and other factors that might turn a strong position into a weak one, so teams should simply try to find the most talented players each draft.



Having said that, the Saints would be wise to look for a cornerback early in the draft, assuming there are talented options available when they're on the clock. I think defensive end is the biggest need, but cornerback is probably second. Delvin Breaux has had one good year, and everyone at the position -- except De'Vante Harris -- under contract for 2017 will be coming off injury...



