|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 02:55 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,900
|
Saturday Evening Post: Behind the Benson, Privateers on the radar
By Brian Allee-Walsh
NEW ORLEANS I have made a New Years resolution, one I hope to keep in 2017. The operative word here is hope.
Beginning with todays dispatch, I intend to pen a Saturday Evening Post on SportsNOLA.com, in addition to my usual random weekly offerings on this website. I already write a twice-weekly column (Wednesday and Sunday) for the Biloxi (MS.) Sun-Herald, so this just gives this grizzled ol sportswriter another deadline to meet.
Without further adieu, some notes, quotes and musings:
Local business writer/journalist Kathy Finn has written an unauthorized biography of New Orleans Saints/Pelicans owner Tom Benson, entitled, Tom Benson: A Billionaires Journey. It details his pursuit of wealth, his ownership of our citys NFL team and how said team made him extremely rich, New Orleans love/hate relationship with Benson and how his family relationships crumbled under the weight of his burgeoning sports empire.
What intrigues me most is this book was not written with Bensons blessing.
The publisher and I decided at the outset that it would be unauthorized, as I did not want to compromise the research in any way, Finn told me. I did, however, let Benson know early on that I was working on the book and repeatedly requested interviews or input from him, as well as his heirs. Not surprisingly, all declined (through their lawyers, etc.)....
Full Story - Saturday Evening Post
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 124 members and 705 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
meatman
, Expatriate
, MichaelKlump
, noser222
, eaglefreak
, Surviving Saint
, Saintaholic
, superlaser
, ultimatesaintsfan
, English
, donnasw
, SimpleSaint
, Saints 318
, mt15
, Darren B
, Rojam
, Super Dad
, BeastinBush
, SweSaint
, showtimesaints
, pbourg5968
, NewOrleansSaint23
, Saint Jack
, SatchmoT
, HouseCall
, Scott5166
, huntdudejhp
, JerseyYat
, Will Survive
, CabezaDeBakka
, Dogpoundrus
, ATX SAINT
, chrisman17
, kajundandj
, showstopper
, Domefan504
, jefetodd007
, ALLNO
, gitaroomanxadam
, tbuck
, -cook-
, EndzoneSaint
, Infamous504
, Section 302
, Saintster
, Hanau Eepe Saint
, crosswatt
, El Caliente
, Juicy Fruit
, BOO
, alonminit
, soupcan dan
, KingOfBattle
, Guido Merkins
, Saints addic
, iambruce
, nolaboytroy2
, brandon8283
, ANKOMA33
, killah
, Who Dat Bruddah
, Sazerac
, UptownSaintsFan
, krushing
, jamiej1979
, WhoDatHank
, zknotts61
, Merl
, VinSaint
, xpuma20x
, kenchaisson
, AnnaAD
, DJ1BigTymer
, jagpack
, St.Fury
, smokey29
, scedotal
, CDeuce26
, Scott B
, whodatman
, WxM
, Swamprat
, crazybyrd87
, Saintsphere
, Low Energy
, faceman
, Operator 7
, CanadianSaint
, BobE
, jmalon3
, fx55
, egautr1
, Joe OKC
, cwesleyc
, Scrooge Saint
, Ichiban
, greg8710
, HogsNSaints
, Doug B
, CerealKiller
, donato
, Metallyca
, saintmdterps
, Eman5805
, thetownedrunkard
, saintjay
, VPCajun
, LoE
, Ryno
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:04 PM.
|