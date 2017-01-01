Saturday Evening Post: Behind the Benson, Privateers on the radar



By Brian Allee-Walsh



NEW ORLEANS  I have made a New Years resolution, one I hope to keep in 2017. The operative word here is hope.



Beginning with todays dispatch, I intend to pen a Saturday Evening Post on SportsNOLA.com, in addition to my usual random weekly offerings on this website. I already write a twice-weekly column (Wednesday and Sunday) for the Biloxi (MS.) Sun-Herald, so this just gives this grizzled ol sportswriter another deadline to meet.



Without further adieu, some notes, quotes and musings:



 Local business writer/journalist Kathy Finn has written an unauthorized biography of New Orleans Saints/Pelicans owner Tom Benson, entitled, Tom Benson: A Billionaires Journey. It details his pursuit of wealth, his ownership of our citys NFL team and how said team made him extremely rich, New Orleans love/hate relationship with Benson and how his family relationships crumbled under the weight of his burgeoning sports empire.



What intrigues me most is this book was not written with Bensons blessing.



The publisher and I decided at the outset that it would be unauthorized, as I did not want to compromise the research in any way, Finn told me. I did, however, let Benson know early on that I was working on the book and repeatedly requested interviews or input from him, as well as his heirs. Not surprisingly, all declined (through their lawyers, etc.)....



