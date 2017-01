Saturday Evening Post: Behind the Benson, Privateers on the radar



By Brian Allee-Walsh



NEW ORLEANS — I have made a New Year’s resolution, one I hope to keep in 2017. The operative word here is “hope.”



Beginning with today’s dispatch, I intend to pen a “Saturday Evening Post” on SportsNOLA.com, in addition to my usual random weekly offerings on this website. I already write a twice-weekly column (Wednesday and Sunday) for the Biloxi (MS.) Sun-Herald, so this just gives this grizzled ol’ sportswriter another deadline to meet.



Without further adieu, some notes, quotes and musings:



— Local business writer/journalist Kathy Finn has written an unauthorized biography of New Orleans Saints/Pelicans owner Tom Benson, entitled, “Tom Benson: A Billionaire’s Journey.” It details his pursuit of wealth, his ownership of our city’s NFL team and how said team made him extremely rich, New Orleans’ love/hate relationship with Benson and how his family relationships crumbled under the weight of his burgeoning sports empire.



What intrigues me most is this book was not written with Benson’s blessing.



“The publisher and I decided at the outset that it would be unauthorized, as I did not want to compromise the research in any way,” Finn told me. “I did, however, let Benson know early on that I was working on the book and repeatedly requested interviews or input from him, as well as his heirs. Not surprisingly, all declined (through their lawyers, etc.).”...



