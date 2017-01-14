|
Grading the Saints Undrafted Rookies
By Ty Anania
The New Orleans Saints have a history of finding gems in the UDFA pool. Whether that will hold true for 2016 remains to be seen.
From Lance Moore to Pierre Thomas to Chris Ivory and Junior Galette, the New Orleans Saints have consistently had success in the UDFA market. Theyve found players that have and will last years in the league. And thats on top of the special teams contributors that theyve added after the draft.
The team owes that success to Sean Paytons doctrine on training camp and the offseason: it doesnt matter how a player makes it to camp. All that matters is that theyre here, and competing. Thats what allowed standout players like Willie Snead to make the roster, and its what entices UDFAs to make their way to New Orleans.
When the team announced their UDFA crop in 2016, many outlets, including NFL.com, had it pegged as the best haul of the year. From a strong group of offensive lineman to some intriguing options at WR, the Saints seemed to have pulled together a promising group of guys...
Full Story - WhoDatDish
