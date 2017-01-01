|
|
|
|
|
Today, 03:02 PM
|
|
New Orleans Saints 2016 season recap: Kenny Vaccaro
By John DeShazier | Senior Writer - NewOrleansSaints.com
There will be an asterisk next to Kenny Vaccaros 2016 season, one in which the New Orleans Saints safety missed the final four games due to a violation of the leagues performance-enhancing drugs policy.
The suspension abbreviated a season that was shaping up to be one of Vaccaros most productive, in terms of his usage. Whether he was lining up in the box as a linebacker, deep as a safety or on the line as a rush end, the fourth-year player showed a level of versatility that he previously had exhibited, but hadnt as often been on display since his rookie year. He finished with 68 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed, a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
As Vaccaro developed into more of a leader (his experience as a Saint now exceeds every member of the secondary), his ferocity hasnt calmed and his knowledge of the defense has grown. Few are asked to fill all the roles he does; likely, few are capable of doing so.
The suspension was a setback; it didnt lessen the Saints faith in Vaccaro, nor the belief that he will continue to be a play-maker in future seasons.
BEST GAME: Vaccaro had a handful of standout games in 16, but none stood out more than the wreckage he caused against Denver in a 25-23 loss. He literally appeared to line up everywhere against the Broncos and finished with nine tackles (seven solo), a sack and an interception he returned for 30 yards...
Full Story - NewOrleansSaints.com
