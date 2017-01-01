|
Roys Way-Too-Early 2017 Saints Mock Draft
By Roy Anderson
Its that time of year again, New Orleans Saints fans. In the lead-up to the real thing in late April youll see daily doses of mock draft after mock draft. We at WhoDatDish are no different and will be throwing these around like crazy over the next few months.
The New Orleans Saints have a decent core group of players heading into the 2017 Season. But there are several holes that need to be filled, either in free agency or in the NFL Draft. A pass rusher opposite Cameron Jordan, a cornerback, an offensive guard and a middle linebacker are what most analysts agree to be the primary needs in New Orleans.
Hopefully, the Saints will begin to meet those needs in free agency. Well write more about that in upcoming articles. But it will also be necessary to bring in an infusion of new talent from the college ranks to develop for the future. Even if they dont start immediately.
The Black and Gold have a steady history of hits and misses from the draft during the Sean Payton era. But Sheldon Rankins and Michael Thomas appear to be bona fide and legit additions to the future of the franchise. Well hope that 2017 brings at least that number of success stories...
Full Story - WhoDatDish
