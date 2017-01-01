Today, 03:06 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 26,900 Roys Way-Too-Early 2017 Saints Mock Draft



By Roy Anderson



Its that time of year again, New Orleans Saints fans. In the lead-up to the real thing in late April youll see daily doses of mock draft after mock draft. We at WhoDatDish are no different and will be throwing these around like crazy over the next few months.



The New Orleans Saints have a decent core group of players heading into the 2017 Season. But there are several holes that need to be filled, either in free agency or in the NFL Draft. A pass rusher opposite Cameron Jordan, a cornerback, an offensive guard and a middle linebacker are what most analysts agree to be the primary needs in New Orleans.



Hopefully, the Saints will begin to meet those needs in free agency. Well write more about that in upcoming articles. But it will also be necessary to bring in an infusion of new talent from the college ranks to develop for the future. Even if they dont start immediately.



The Black and Gold have a steady history of hits and misses from the draft during the Sean Payton era. But Sheldon Rankins and Michael Thomas appear to be bona fide and legit additions to the future of the franchise. Well hope that 2017 brings at least that number of success stories...



New Orleans Saints News