By John DeShazier | Senior Writer - NewOrleansSaints.com



First he brought the talk, by virtue of owning a Twitter handle (@cantguardMike) that welcomed a bull's-eye.



Then he brought the walk, producing highlight catch after highlight catch in training camp while announcing  without actually having to say the words  that he would be a force. Immediately.



Rookie Michael Thomas never slowed down this season while submitting the most productive year ever by a New Orleans Saints rookie receiver. He led the team with a franchise rookie-record 92 catches, and also set rookie marks for receiving yards (1,137) and touchdowns (nine).



The characteristics and mental and physical skills that the Saints coveted when they made him a second-round draft pick (No. 47 overall) were on full display last season, as Thomas showed no fear while quickly acclimating to the NFL from Ohio State.



BEST GAME: Thomas possibly saved his best for last: The season finale against Atlanta. Needing 19 yards to become the Saints first 1,000-yard rookie since Marques Colston in 2006, Thomas tied his season high of 10 catches, for a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown. In two games against the Falcons he caught 17 passes for 227 yards and two scores...



