|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 03:09 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,900
|
New Orleans Saints 2016 season recap: Michael Thomas
By John DeShazier | Senior Writer - NewOrleansSaints.com
First he brought the talk, by virtue of owning a Twitter handle (@cantguardMike) that welcomed a bull's-eye.
Then he brought the walk, producing highlight catch after highlight catch in training camp while announcing without actually having to say the words that he would be a force. Immediately.
Rookie Michael Thomas never slowed down this season while submitting the most productive year ever by a New Orleans Saints rookie receiver. He led the team with a franchise rookie-record 92 catches, and also set rookie marks for receiving yards (1,137) and touchdowns (nine).
The characteristics and mental and physical skills that the Saints coveted when they made him a second-round draft pick (No. 47 overall) were on full display last season, as Thomas showed no fear while quickly acclimating to the NFL from Ohio State.
BEST GAME: Thomas possibly saved his best for last: The season finale against Atlanta. Needing 19 yards to become the Saints first 1,000-yard rookie since Marques Colston in 2006, Thomas tied his season high of 10 catches, for a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown. In two games against the Falcons he caught 17 passes for 227 yards and two scores...
Full Story - NewOrleansSaints.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 124 members and 705 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
meatman
, Expatriate
, MichaelKlump
, eaglefreak
, Surviving Saint
, Saintaholic
, superlaser
, ultimatesaintsfan
, English
, donnasw
, SimpleSaint
, Saints 318
, mt15
, Darren B
, Rojam
, Super Dad
, BeastinBush
, SweSaint
, showtimesaints
, pbourg5968
, NewOrleansSaint23
, Saint Jack
, SatchmoT
, HouseCall
, Scott5166
, huntdudejhp
, JerseyYat
, Will Survive
, CabezaDeBakka
, Dogpoundrus
, ATX SAINT
, chrisman17
, kajundandj
, showstopper
, Domefan504
, jefetodd007
, ALLNO
, gitaroomanxadam
, tbuck
, -cook-
, EndzoneSaint
, Infamous504
, Section 302
, Saintster
, Hanau Eepe Saint
, crosswatt
, El Caliente
, Juicy Fruit
, Arathrael
, BOO
, alonminit
, soupcan dan
, KingOfBattle
, Guido Merkins
, Saints addic
, iambruce
, nolaboytroy2
, brandon8283
, ANKOMA33
, killah
, Who Dat Bruddah
, Sazerac
, UptownSaintsFan
, krushing
, jamiej1979
, WhoDatHank
, zknotts61
, Merl
, VinSaint
, xpuma20x
, kenchaisson
, AnnaAD
, DJ1BigTymer
, jagpack
, St.Fury
, smokey29
, scedotal
, CDeuce26
, Scott B
, whodatman
, WxM
, Swamprat
, crazybyrd87
, Saintsphere
, Low Energy
, faceman
, Operator 7
, CanadianSaint
, BobE
, jmalon3
, fx55
, egautr1
, Joe OKC
, cwesleyc
, Scrooge Saint
, Ichiban
, greg8710
, HogsNSaints
, Doug B
, CerealKiller
, donato
, Metallyca
, saintmdterps
, Eman5805
, thetownedrunkard
, saintjay
, VPCajun
, LoE
, Ryno
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:04 PM.
|