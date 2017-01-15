|
Saints position evaluation: Three-safety package a defensive foundation in 2016
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Depth and versatility allowed the New Orleans Saints to utilize a three-safety personnel grouping on defense throughout the 2016 regular season.
2016 FINAL ROSTER: Jairus Byrd, Vonn Bell, Roman Harper, Shiloh Keo, Chris Banjo, Robenson Therezie
SUSPENSION LIST: Kenny Vaccaro
INJURED RESERVE: Erik Harris (knee)
2017 FREE AGENTS: Roman Harper, Shiloh Keo, Chris Banjo
POSITION REVIEW
Citing a desire to have the best players on the field, the Saints coaching staff found a solution to the early-season shuffling at the linebacker position and an injury-riddled cornerback corps by rolling with a three-safety package outside of the 4-3 base defense.
Kenny Vaccaro, Jairus Byrd, rookie Vonn Bell and Roman Harper provided versatility for the Saints to start 12 games with three safeties on the field in lieu of the strong side linebacker or a third cornerback.
The emergence of Bell, in particular, justified the Saints' comfort level in the safety package.
Full Story - NOLA.com
