Chiefs might have borrowed a play from the Saints to set up a touchdown against the Steelers



By Nick Underhill



The New Orleans Saints have assembled a devastating cast of weapons for Drew Brees, arguably the best collection of weapons he's ever had.



At running back, Mark Ingram and Tim Hightower combined for 1,591 yards  1,043 for Ingram, Hightower for 548  the most for any Saints duo since Deuce McAllister and Reggie Bush ran for 1,622 in 2006, Sean Payton's first year.



Three wide receivers  Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead  all caught more than 70 passes for the first time in franchise history, and they flirted with becoming only the fifth group in NFL history to have three receivers with more than 1,000 yards.



With all of those weapons, and an impressive performance from an offensive line that was much-maligned entering the season, the Saints' offensive numbers were almost all higher than they have been in the past four years.



Normally, that puts a team in the playoffs, but New Orleans took a slight step back in one key statistic: turnovers, specifically interceptions. As good as Drew Brees was, his interceptions came in bunches: three apiece in key games against Detroit and Tampa Bay, two early against Denver.



