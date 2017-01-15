home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Chiefs might have borrowed a play from the Saints to set up a touchdown against the Steelers

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Yesterday, 04:06 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,904
Chiefs might have borrowed a play from the Saints to set up a touchdown against the Steelers


By Nick Underhill

The New Orleans Saints have assembled a devastating cast of weapons for Drew Brees, arguably the best collection of weapons he's ever had.

At running back, Mark Ingram and Tim Hightower combined for 1,591 yards  1,043 for Ingram, Hightower for 548  the most for any Saints duo since Deuce McAllister and Reggie Bush ran for 1,622 in 2006, Sean Payton's first year.

Three wide receivers  Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead  all caught more than 70 passes for the first time in franchise history, and they flirted with becoming only the fifth group in NFL history to have three receivers with more than 1,000 yards.

With all of those weapons, and an impressive performance from an offensive line that was much-maligned entering the season, the Saints' offensive numbers were almost all higher than they have been in the past four years.

Normally, that puts a team in the playoffs, but New Orleans took a slight step back in one key statistic: turnovers, specifically interceptions. As good as Drew Brees was, his interceptions came in bunches: three apiece in key games against Detroit and Tampa Bay, two early against Denver.

Full Story - The Advocate

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 551
There are currently 143 members and 408 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Mojomajik9, guidomerkinsrules, Whupa, Daddy Bam Bam, Saint Ace, Will Survive, erzenny, El Caliente, Loge232, Arathrael, AgnesT, NorthLA_Saintsfan, itztime, vdubee, Shoe., Blues_Forte, Optimistic Ozzy, duckjr78, Riqo2776, Jekylz Hyde, JuggernautSaint, GilFinnerty, LonghornSaint, Woddie, tomwaits, mrbrown2195, Brennan77, SmyrnaSaint, crazybyrd87, dtc, Rdanderson91, SatchmoT, FootballLady, saintfan, BioSaint, LetsGetWaffles, BobE, TheSaints7, insidejob, BigEasyWhoDats, natedog, jarrod74, nolamarc, UFCSaint, mlewellyn, kelsobob, saintsdash, BIG E, urzombiefood, crosswatt, Taker597, whodatman, egautr1, 1K SPORT, Lustmord, RaginSaint93, Haughton Who Dat, Analyze This, gradualprocess, Mambo, ALLNO, Saintfan4life, COsaintsfan, kenchaisson, Kid Dynomite, sinful_saint, IceHot, FlySaint, Chopzley, Deucesharper, SardinianSaint, blasian, Big Ugly, washeduptoo, Deltabull, woot, SaintSpyNDallas, BoNcHiE, SUGrad03, English, Feelindabrees, triumph, nonnc, Crawdaddie777, saintfan-n-alex, efil4stnias, Saint Jack, PoBoy504, Silent Dave, moe1967, Nickolai182, CTSaint, Scott B, BooBirdSaint, MVCrook, AgentJRad, diehardfan, reverse, Craigj, RichB, Jae123, Beast, Trey W., girlySaint, Penguin, voisinj, Pancakes, jdpower13, slowchild25, Saint David, guillermo, rockoo, saintsfan1029, rustyc23, seagull, james_k_p, donato, CASaint, jcollins9, Taiyed, Plunket76, Meachemdat, ajlilliman, Boiler Jim, CoJo, Optimus Prime, State Of Affairs, socbe7, RMD, gpupil, chank, Mardiboys
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Restoring Humor
Last Post: BIG E
Posted On: Today
Replies: 850
Views: 76,314
Drew Deserves better
Last Post: insidejob
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 77
Taboo on FX - anyone catch episode 1??
Last Post: antipop
Posted On: Today
Replies: 16
Views: 459
Joseph Fiennes to play Michael Jackson
Last Post: RazorSaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 49
Views: 2,135
Greg McMahon to interview w/ Broncos
Last Post: guillermo
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 596
East West Shrine Game Saints tidbit...
Last Post: crosswatt
Posted On: Today
Replies: 14
Views: 1,079
Hello, Everyone! Packer Fan Back From The Dead. Ask Me Anything About This Week's Game!
Last Post: insidejob
Posted On: Today
Replies: 14
Views: 406
Is Rodgers Slumping or Aging? NFL.com
Last Post: GilFinnerty
Posted On: Today
Replies: 58
Views: 3,330
More...
Members Birthdays
WakeDog (55), Severum (37)
Past News
New Orleans Saints: Inadequate Synergy
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 223
Chiefs might have borrowed a play from the Saints to set up a touchdown against the Steelers
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 261
Statistically Speaking: Nearly all of Saints' offensive numbers better, with one key exception
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 222
Saints position evaluation: Three-safety package a defensive foundation in 2016
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 207
New Orleans Saints 2016 season recap: Michael Thomas
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 01-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 293
Roys Way-Too-Early 2017 Saints Mock Draft
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 01-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 488
New Orleans Saints 2016 season recap: Kenny Vaccaro
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 01-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 272
Grading the Saints Undrafted Rookies
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 01-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 274
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:23 AM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0