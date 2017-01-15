home Steve Gleasons Website
New Orleans Saints: Inadequate Synergy


By Dean Mullen/FanSided via Who Dat Dish

Watching the 2017 playoffs reminds all of Who Dat Nation whats missing. Its the simple lack of any evidence of synergy.

So what is synergy?

Synergy is the creation of a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts- Ray French, Charlotte, Rayner, Gary Rees, Sally Rumbles- Organizational Behavior (2008)

In other words, there is no I in team. There is something to say about the teams left in the playoffs as of Sunday night. Each one has its own specialty and character. There are teams that been there before, and some newer teams that have one similar character. That is synergy.

To demonstrate an example, this example may help to make it clearer. Synergy in sports teams is:

Synergy is the sum of the team being more than the total sum of its individual parts and the unique situation where the best individual performance on the team, does not outperform the teams performance

So how does this relate to the NFL and the New Orleans Saints? Its quite simple. Bo Hanson provides insight in a little more depth in that article that was linked above. For the Saints though, in order to reach their maximize potential, the team must play as one. Not one quarterback and one receiver or a kicker and a long snapper.

Full Story - Fox Sports

 

