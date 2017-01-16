home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 03:34 PM  
432
crosswatt
Bulldawg was my friend
  
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Chesapeake, VA
Posts: 28,066
Saints position evaluation: Mark Ingram's career year highlights running back group


By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Even though the New Orleans Saints passed more than any other team in the NFL in 2016, the running backs were effective when they had the ball.

FINAL ROSTER: Mark Ingram, Tim Hightower, John Kuhn, Travaris Cadet, Daniel Lasco, Marcus Murphy

INJURED RESERVE: None

2017 FREE AGENTS: Tim Hightower, John Kuhn, Travaris Cadet

POSITION REVIEW

As a team, the Saints averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry, but one back was the biggest reason for the run game improving significantly in 2016 compared to 2015.

Ingram, 27, became the first New Orleans running back to rush for 1,000 yards since 2006, and his march to the milestone was impressive.

Full Story | NOLA.com

 

