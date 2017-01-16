|
Saints position evaluation: Mark Ingram's career year highlights running back group
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Even though the New Orleans Saints passed more than any other team in the NFL in 2016, the running backs were effective when they had the ball.
FINAL ROSTER
: Mark Ingram, Tim Hightower, John Kuhn, Travaris Cadet, Daniel Lasco, Marcus Murphy
INJURED RESERVE
: None
2017 FREE AGENTS
: Tim Hightower, John Kuhn, Travaris Cadet
POSITION REVIEW
As a team, the Saints averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry, but one back was the biggest reason for the run game improving significantly in 2016 compared to 2015.
Ingram, 27, became the first New Orleans running back to rush for 1,000 yards since 2006, and his march to the milestone was impressive.
Full Story | NOLA.com
