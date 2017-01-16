|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saints position evaluation: Drew Brees offers top-tier quarterback play as usual
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
As has been the case most seasons since 2006, the New Orleans Saints had among the best quarterback play in the NFL in 2016 with Drew Brees under center again.
FINAL ROSTER
: Drew Brees, Luke McCown
INJURED RESERVE
: None
2017 FREE AGENTS
: None
POSITION REVIEW
To nobody's surprise, Brees played like one of the top signal callers in the NFL in 2016.
Playing every offensive snap of the season, Brees led the NFL with 5,208 passing yards, ranked second with 70 percent completions, was third with 37 touchdowns and finished fifth with a 101.7 passer rating.
Full Story | NOLA.com
