Saints get Alabama LB Reuben Foster in Mel Kiper's first mock





Mike Triplett: ESPN Staff Writer





We are officially in the heart of mock-draft season on the NFL calendar.



Of course, it’s way too early if you demand accuracy. But why let that spoil the fun? There is no shortage of intrigue surrounding the New Orleans Saints' pick at No. 11 -- their highest draft slot in eight years.



ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. paired the Saints with Alabama inside linebacker Reuben Foster on Thursday in his first 2017 mock draft.



