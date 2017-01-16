|
|New Orleans Saints
Statistically Speaking: Wil Lutz lifts kicking game, but Saints return game must be better
|
Today, 03:44 PM
|
|
|
Bulldawg was my friend
|
|
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Chesapeake, VA
Posts: 28,066
|
Statistically Speaking: Wil Lutz lifts kicking game, but Saints return game must be better
By Joel A. Erickson | The Advocate
A New Orleans Saints team known for cycling through its kickers found a rookie right before the season started in 2016 and stuck with him despite a string of blocked kicks, recognizing that protection problems played a key role.
The decision appears to have paid off. Wil Lutz may not have turned in the nearly-perfect season of his mentor, Justin Tucker, but the rookie from Georgia State arguably turned in the best kicking season the Saints have had in five years.
Lutz's percentage, 82.4, didn't rank in the top half of the league, but it was better than two of the previous four seasons, and the rookie made 28 field goals, at least nine more than Garrett Hartley or Shayne Graham made in seasons when they had better percentages.
Full Story | theadvocate.com
|
